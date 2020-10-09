While a vaccine for COVID-19 is still being researched, a vaccine for influenza does exist, and with the current pandemic, public health officials say it's important to get one.
According to Dr. Kevin Martin, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director for community basic care services at Kittitas Valley Healthcare, said medical professionals have been dreading flu season since April when it first became apparent the pandemic would last as long through the year.
Ashley Foster, manager at Fred Meyer Pharmacy in Ellensburg said they are having a lot more people than usual getting the flu shot. She said people usually start getting them around mid-September, but this year things started to get busy at the end of August. In one average weekday, they have 44 vaccinations.
Dr. Martin said it’s a good idea to get vaccinated for the flu earlier than you think, as it will help with the herd immunity. The thinking being, the more that can be done to suppress the virus early, the better the flu season will be.
Some people may feel some mild flu symptoms after receiving the vaccination. This is a natural process of the body reacting to the dead virus in the shot and preparing to fight the real thing.
“People will say ‘I don’t get my flu shot because it gives me the flu,’ because they get a little achy for a day,” Dr. Martin said. “True influenza, the symptoms last 7 to 14 days. I remember my dad, when I was a kid and he had influenza, saying ‘I hope I get better so I can die.’ It is absolutely a miserable disease and it is not to be taken lightly.”
A new problem for the flu this year, is the symptoms are very similar to the ones caused by COVID-19. These include fever, body aches, cough and a runny nose. According to Dr. Martin, there are some big differences, the most obvious ones being the lack of blood clots and the loss of smell and taste with the flu. These symptoms are common with COVID-19.
Flu symptoms will also show up quicker, usually one to four days, as opposed to the two to 21 days for COVID.
If people start feeling any symptoms, they should be tested for both. Results from a COVID test may take a couple of days but results from an influenza test should be available in around 20 minutes.
It’s possible for people to catch both viruses, and since one can be prevented, vaccination is a very good idea.
“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s, get vaccinated against whatever you can get vaccinated against,” Dr. Martin said.
He said it’s usually common to put strain on hospitals during the flu season. This year, the hospitals are already under intense strain due to the pandemic. If more people keep getting the flu vaccine, the less strain is put on hospitals, who can then more effectively treat people who are infected with a virus that doesn’t have a vaccine.
Dr. Martin also thanks the people in the community for their cooperation during these difficult times. The number of cases in the county is low compared to many others because people are wearing masks and social distancing.
He is also very appreciative to the county public health department, who he says have been doing a wonderful job of handling the pandemic at the local level.
“There is going to be two viruses in the community, one of them we have a vaccine for, one of them we don’t,” Dr. Martin said.