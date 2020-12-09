As is the new normal, the Valley Musical Theatre’s annual Christmas show is going virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nothing can replace the energy and excitement of live theatre,” said executive director Jessica Solberg Black. “But we hope our virtual show brings some light into people’s lives during this holiday season.”
The Christmas show, "Noel: A Renaissance Tapestry" is directed by Hal Ott and features music and poetry performed by local Washington musicians and actors. Much of the show’s content is from the Renaissance period, with a few newer Christmas classics interspersed between.
Ott’s vision and hope is that "'Noel: A Renaissance Tapestry' and its traditional Christmas music and poetry, will transport you to a wonderful place of joy and merrymaking, of mirth and contemplation,” he said.
Solberg Black, executive director of Valley Musical Theatre, decided to go virtual as a way to continue Valley Musical Theatre’s important mission while complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines. COVID-19 has threatened the nonprofit arts organization’s ability to deliver quality live musical theatre performances to the Kittitas Valley.
Tickets are available via the website at www.valleymusicaltheatre.com. This production is supported in part by a grant from the Ellensburg Arts Commission. Audio and video clips are available by request.