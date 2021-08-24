Support Local Journalism


The Valley Voices, an Ellensburg community choir, will begin rehearsing for the 2021-22 season in early September, according to a news release from the organization

The choir has been on hiatus due to the pandemic for 18 months. The non-audition mixed choir is open to all who like to sing. No experience is necessary. All are welcome, from high school students to senior citizens.

The first rehearsal will be held out of doors from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Mountain View Park, 1200 E. Seattle Ave. The first rehearsal will be a meet and greet with some singing. Participants will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Masks must be worn, and singers will be properly spaced for safety. Masks designed especially for singers can be obtained through various online vendors. The special masks have more space for breathing, singing, and allow for more comfort. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair for the first rehearsal at Mountain View Park. Music will be distributed.

The primary mission of the Valley Voices is to present concerts throughout the year that benefit nonprofit organizations in our community. The choir presents programs to support F.I.S.H., Habitat for Humanity of Kittitas County, and other humanitarian organizations. It is the hope that all who wish to sing can participate in a safe manner so music can come alive in the community. The motto, “Singing well to do ‘good’ in the community” is the desire and goal of the ensemble

