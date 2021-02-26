A veteran detective with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is hanging up the badge for good this week.
Detective Greg Bannister officially retired from the department on Feb. 25, having begun his career with the KCSO in 1989 as a patrol deputy. According to a KCSO press release, Bannister gained a positive reputation in the criminal justice community as an officer who treated people with respect and dignity, regardless of if they were a suspect or victim.
“Having served with Greg through his entire law enforcement career, I can attest to the positive impact he has had in our community,” Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said in the release. “From the lives he has saved to the crimes he has solved, Greg is one of those rare individuals who has mastered his profession and worked for the benefit of others.”
According to the release, Det. Bannister routinely participated in search and rescue efforts and responded to dynamic life-threatening emergencies.
“Greg was also responsible for lives found and lives saved,” Myers said in the release. “His mature calm approach allowed him to de-escalate and control situations, thereby allowing for rational solutions.”
According to the release, Det. Bannister developed an affinity for investigations, devoting himself to the position of detective where he became one of the state’s top investigators, showing proficiency in investigations ranging from narcotics to homicide.
“Greg is a member of a small elite group of homicide investigators whose training and experience set them apart from most,” Myers said in the release. “He has been recognized throughout his career by the public, fellow law enforcement, training institutions, prosecutors, defense lawyers and civil litigants for his skills, abilities and application of the law. Though the position he leaves will be filled, Detective Greg Bannister cannot be replaced. It has been an honor serving with you and you will be missed.”