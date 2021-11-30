Support Local Journalism


VFW Auxiliary 683 has kicked off of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual Illustrating America art contest, according to a news release from the organization.

Local students in grades K-8 can share how they view the world through their drawings and paintings while competing for national awards.

Students must submit an original two-dimensional piece of artwork. Coloring sheets, digital art and photography are not accepted. The entry must have completed during the current 2021-2022 school year and the application must include a teacher or supervising adult’s signature.

Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the district competition with District winners advancing to the state competition. The contest consists of three grade divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8.

The state first-place winner in each grade division will be forwarded to Auxiliary National Headquarters. There is one National winner in each grade division, with awards for first, second and third place in each grade division.

All state winning entries are judged at National Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri in July and will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention scheduled to take place July 16 — 21, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Winners will be notified the week of July 25, 2022, via the email address provided on the winners’ entry form.

The contest, now in its third year, rewards the artistic abilities of elementary and middle/junior high school students. Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary Rodeo Post 683 by March 31, 2022.

Interested youth, parents/guardians and teachers should contact Pat Cort at 509.929.4069 or at vfw583aux@yahoo.com for more information.

