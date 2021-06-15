A VFW service officer will be on-site at Post 683, 106 S. Main St. in Kittitas, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 16, according to a news release from the VFW Post.
If you have questions or would like assistance with your VA claim, this is your opportunity to sit and visit with a specialist that can answer your questions and assist you with your claim. Give Commander Al Bragg a call at (509) 260-0534 to schedule an appointment.
VA claims can be very daunting and can take several months, even years, to resolve. Don’t struggle on your own; the Service Officer knows the ins and outs of preparing and submitting claims. Be sure to bring all of your supporting documents with you to your appointment.