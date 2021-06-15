Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A VFW service officer will be on-site at Post 683, 106 S. Main St. in Kittitas, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 16, according to a news release from the VFW Post.

If you have questions or would like assistance with your VA claim, this is your opportunity to sit and visit with a specialist that can answer your questions and assist you with your claim. Give Commander Al Bragg a call at (509) 260-0534 to schedule an appointment.

VA claims can be very daunting and can take several months, even years, to resolve. Don’t struggle on your own; the Service Officer knows the ins and outs of preparing and submitting claims. Be sure to bring all of your supporting documents with you to your appointment.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.