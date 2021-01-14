Support Local Journalism


If you are a veteran in need assistance filing for military-related claims, there will be a VFW Service Officer available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 20 at Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683, 106 S. Main St. in Kittitas.

Contact Commander Al Bragg at 509-260-0534 to schedule an appointment.

This service is also available for surviving spouses of veterans. If you have questions or need assistance filing for benefits, please contact Commander Al Bragg to schedule an appointment.

Post 683 is here to assist veterans and their families.

If you would like to join the VFW or Auxiliary, please contact Post Commander Al Bragg at 509-260-0534 or Auxiliary President Pat Cort at 509-929-4069 or email pcort2020@gmail.com.

