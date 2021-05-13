A Veterans of Foreign Wars service officer available at Ellensburg Rodeo Post 683 in Kittitas, 106 S. Main Street in Kittitas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19, according to a news release from the VFW.
Contact Commander Al Bragg at 509-260-0534 to schedule an appointment.
This service also is available for surviving spouses of veterans. If you have questions or need assistance filing for benefits, contact Bragg to schedule an appointment. Post 683 assists veterans and their families.
If you would like to join the VFW or Auxiliary, contact Bragg or Auxiliary President Pat Cort at 509-929-4069 or email pcort2020@gmail.com.