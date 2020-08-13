VFW Rodeo Post 683, 106 N. Main Street, in Kittitas will have an on-site service VFW Service Officer available to assist veterans throughout Kittitas County, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday, according to a news release from the VFW Post.
These highly trained professionals, specializing in all programs administered by the VA stand ready and willing to provide whatever assistance is required. These services are available at no cost to veterans or their dependents! Nor does one have to be a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to receive the services.
From a simple request of a discharge document to a case with complicated issues that may require extensive medical and court cases research, the service officer will exhaust all means to obtain a favorable decision. In the event a claim is denied the officer will represent the case through the appellate process to the Board of Veterans Appeals (VBA) and if not successful to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims (CAVC) if warranted.
What the service officer will do:
n Identify the benefits that pertain to you.
n Provide you with free expert advice regarding your case.
n Provide you with literature and information for further discover of entitlement programs.
n File for benefits from all levels of eligibility.
n Advocate on your behalf through the appeal process if this should become necessary.