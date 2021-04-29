Central Washington University’s Art of Global Protest Series continues with a virtual panel discussion focused on protest movements in Puerto Rico, at noon Friday, according to a news release from CWU.
More information and a link to register is at www.facebook.com/CWUmuseum. The event is free and open to the public.
In the years following Hurricane María, Puerto Ricans became increasingly aware of the governmental neglect that left citizens to fend for themselves during an environmental and human disaster. This panel documents Puerto Rico’s Summer 2019 protests, a movement that would result in the ousting of Puerto Rico’s Governor, Ricardo Rosselló and members of his administration.
It is organized by Elvin Delgado, Associate professor of geography at CWU, and features Joaquín Villanueva (associate professor of geography and peace studies at Gustavus Adolphus College), Jose Atiles (visiting assistant professor of sociology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign), Adriana Garriga-López (associate professor of anthropology at Kalamazoo College), and Aurora Santiago Ortiz (Ph.D. in social justice education at University of Massachusetts, Amherst).
The series is sponsored by CWU’s Department of World Languages and Cultures, the Museum of Culture & Environment, the Department of Anthropology & Museum Studies, the Office of International Studies and Programs, and the Office of the Provost.