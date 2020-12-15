The Kittitas County Incident Management Team will be hosting a virtual question and answer session on Thursday regarding COVID-19 vaccine.
The event will be hosted from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Webex. The Q & A will include a brief update about the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be open for community members to submit questions to be answered by medical and responder personnel.
According to a press release from the county, the Q & A event will begin with an overview of the COVID-19 vaccine. After the brief introduction, questions will be addressed. Questions may be submitted prior to the event or questions will be fielded by writing questions in while the event is occurring. The meeting will also be recorded for people who are unable to attend or join late.
People interested in attending the virtual event must use the following link to participate, using “vaccine” as the password to attend.
https://kittitascounty.webex.com/kittitascounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e164c9669f17074a987de239d131e4fe6
Questions can be submitted prior to the event as well via email to Kasey.knutson@co.kittitas.wa.us.
Those who have questions about their health are asked to contact their healthcare provider or call the temporary COVID clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the emergency department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.
QUARANTINE CHANGES
The IMT is changing the current COVID-19 quarantine process per recent CDC recommendations.
According to a press release from the IMT, the quarantine process is currently 14 days for an individual to stay home. In Kittitas County, an additional option to quarantine for seven days along with a negative COVID-19 test result has been added to the county’s protocol.
“The 14-day quarantine process is the safest,” the release said. “It has a zero percent chance of transmission to others. 14-day quarantine will be mandatory for high-risk situations such as people who work in acute or long-term healthcare settings, correctional facilities, shelters, or crowded work situations such as a warehouse or factory. People who live in communal housing will also be considered high risk situations.”
The release stated that for those who are not at high risk, there is an option to quarantine for seven days along with a negative test result at the end of that seven days. With this process, the release said there is a four percent chance of transmission as opposed to a seven-day quarantine without a test, which has a 10% chance of transmission. For individuals who use this process, symptoms should continue to be monitored along with masking, social distancing, and avoiding other high-risk individuals.
“The IMT has already started to implement quarantine in this manner and the contact investigation and contact tracers are assisting people who are in quarantine to make this determination,” the release said. “Because of the multiple quarantine options recently introduced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the quarantine process in each county or region may differ. Kittitas County’s response pursued two quarantine options in order to continue providing safety in high-risk situations, and to also provide earlier release in less risky scenarios in order for individuals to return to school or work, sooner, with minimal risk.”