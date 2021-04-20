The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners is requesting applicants from the general public for appointment to the new Courthouse Advisory Committee, and is also seeking volunteers for a time-sensitive Bowling Alley Subcommittee.
According to a press release, commissioners are interested in soliciting public input regarding courthouse and jail facility maintenance costs, parking, structural challenges, and long-term community vision regarding county government facilities.
A committee was formed in March 2020 but was placed on hold due to the prioritization of COVID-19 response during that time. Members of the public who are interested in serving on this committee can submit their application to the commissioners’ office.
Applications for this committee and others are available online at the County Commissioners’ office website located at: https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/boc/boards/documents/AppointmentApplication.pdf or may be picked up in person at the Commissioners’ office at the Kittitas County Courthouse, 205 West Fifth Ave., Suite 108.
The application deadline to be considered for appointment to the Courthouse Advisory Committee is at 5:00 p.m. April 30, 2021.
The commissioners are also seeking volunteers for a Bowling Alley Subcommittee.
Kittitas County is currently accepting requests for proposals for the development of the bowling alley/festival hall structure and properties located on the Kittitas Valley Event Center. The commissioners’ goal is to form a subcommittee that will be tasked to review the bids and make a timely recommendation to the board.
The bids are due 4 p.m., April 30. The time commitment for this committee will be limited to one day for review of the bids. The committee will include one individual from each commissioner district with one representative of Central Washington University and the city of Ellensburg. If interested, you can contact the commissioners’ office at 509-962-7508 or visit https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/boc/default.aspx