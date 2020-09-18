In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, a virtual Voter Registration Forum will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, according to a news release from the League of Women Voters of Kittitas County.
The forum is sponsored by the CWU Libraries, the Associated Students of Central Washington University, and the League of Women Voters of Kittitas County.
Representatives from the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office and the League of Women Voters of Kittitas County will answer questions including how to register or update registrations, deadlines for the upcoming November election, and how to ensure that ballots will arrive on time.
Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right—the right to vote. Nearly 3 million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012.
No registration is required. The Zoom link for this event can be found on the Kittitasleague.org website.