Environmental enthusiasts and those curious about the local environment will have the opportunity to get a virtual glimpse at the shrub-steppe and get answers any questions they have during a virtual field being held Friday.
The Shrub-Steppe Live! event is being hosted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and will take place on location in the Whiskey Dick Wildlife Area Friday. The first portion of the virtual field trip will talk about aspects related to conservation and biology, while the second half will provide viewers an opportunity to ask live questions about the environment.
WDFW fish and wildlife habitat biologist Scott Downes will be out at the wildlife area providing color commentary, and said the event is part of an effort over the past year to increase awareness about conservation to area parents and children.
“Over the past year, the department realized a lot of kids have had virtual learning, so they launched a program called Wild Washington,” Downes said. “It’s a series of different educational events which were posted online. We’ve also done live events like this so teachers and public can tune in and learn in real time.”
Downes said the department hired an education specialist to help guide them through developing the Wild Washington program due to the need they saw for within the educational field. As a result, modules within the Wild Washington program are fully accredited and are structured for teaching regiments throughout the state, although he said they are available for anyone to access if they choose.
“One of the modules we did was focused on the shrub-steppe, so we decided to follow it up with this live event,” he said.
Downes said he is excited to answer any questions people may have about the event during the second half, and said the more people that engage, the more the audience will learn as a whole.
“I would love for it to be interactive,” he said. “While I’m out there, I hope people will be thinking about questions. Maybe they find a plant interesting, and they want to know more about it. It would be wonderful if we could have 60 kids out physically on the trip, but hopefully this will be an OK substitute for this. The beauty of it is that even kids in Seattle and beyond can understand more about what we have in our backyard.”
As a wildlife biologist specializing in bird species of the region, Downes said he personally loves the diversity of those species within the shrub-steppe. His passion also lies in spreading the message of conservation to the community, saying programs like this are a perfect opportunity to engage viewers in the issues that face the local environment.
“If they think it’s garbage or throwaway, they’re not going to put their time and effort into conserving it,” he said. “If the general public has a push for wanting to conserve Shrub-Steppe, my position of advocating for conserving it becomes much easier. If people develop an appreciation for it, they will realize they don’t want it to go away.”