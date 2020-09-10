According to a report from the National Weather Service Pendleton office, winds for Thursday are expected to be light, at five to 10-miles per hour from the east-southeast, becoming lighter in the evening.
Winds will switch directions Friday morning, with 10 to 15-mile per hour winds from the west-northwest. Due to the lighter winds coming from the east, some smoke may filter in from Grant County, although it is predicted to be higher in the atmosphere in the form of haze and layered smoke.
Overnight into Friday morning, the prediction calls for haze in the Kittitas Valley and localized areas of smoke, mostly residual from Thursday.