Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


According to a report from the National Weather Service Pendleton office, winds for Thursday are expected to be light, at five to 10-miles per hour from the east-southeast, becoming lighter in the evening.

Winds will switch directions Friday morning, with 10 to 15-mile per hour winds from the west-northwest. Due to the lighter winds coming from the east, some smoke may filter in from Grant County, although it is predicted to be higher in the atmosphere in the form of haze and layered smoke.

Overnight into Friday morning, the prediction calls for haze in the Kittitas Valley and localized areas of smoke, mostly residual from Thursday.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.