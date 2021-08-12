West Nile virus confirmed in Kittitas County horse For the DAILY RECORD Aug 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A case of West Nile virus (WNV) has been confirmed in a horse in Kittitas County by the state Department of Agriculture, according to the news release from Kittitas County.It is unknown if the horse contracted WNV while in Kittitas County; however, the Kittitas County Health Department said residents should take steps to prevent WNV infection.Steps to control mosquitoes outdoors include removing items that may hold standing water like buckets, tires, etc. Use EPA registered repellent and clothing to cover the skin to prevent mosquito bites. There is a vaccine available for horses to prevent WNV infection, which should be administered annually in the spring. Many horses infected with WNV do not become ill and will show no symptoms. If symptoms are displayed, they may include loss of appetite, loss of coordination, confusion, fever, stiffness, muscle tremors, and muscles weakness (especially in the hindquarters). About one-third of all horses that become ill with WNV will die, according to the state Department of Agriculture. County Public Health receives reports regarding WNV in horses and mosquitoes as part of disease surveillance, because WNV can affect people in addition to other animals. There is no human vaccine for WNV.For more information about West Nile virus, visit the DOH website at http://www.doh.wa.gov/WNV. For questions regarding WNV vaccine for horses, please contact your local veterinarian office. For questions regarding the confirmed horse case, please contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 962-7515. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Nile Virus Medicine Vaccine Kittitas County Health Department Department Of Agriculture Public Health Department Infection Mosquito Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWindy Pass Fire at 98 acres, 16% containedEnvironmental review underway for cold storage projectAug. 6 blotter: No one cares about anyone's valuesMonument in Roslyn dedicated to William Craven, first Black mayor in Washington State.Aegis Living Opens Kirkland Waterfront CommunityLightning sparks fire near Lookout MountainWith new EHS schedule, zero hour classes even earlierLetter: Vantage facilities not much of a gateway to Kittitas CountyKittitas County advises testing for COVID exposureKittitas County board of County Commissioners Director of Communications Carly Brettmann settling in to the job Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter