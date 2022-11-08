Making an Art Teacher

Victoria Philp’s exhitibit, “Making an Art Teacher,” will have an opening reception on Nov. 14.

 Leona Anderson Senior Photo 2022 31.5 in. x 42 in.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Did you know the Visual Arts Education program was recently reintroduced at Central Washington University? In the exhibit “Making an Art Teacher,” Victoria Philp showcases what it is like to experience the educational process of becoming a teacher and an artist through lesson plans, assignments, and artistic practice.

The opening reception for “Making an Art Teacher” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov.14 at Gallery 231, on the second floor of Randall Hall at Central Washington University located at 44444 E. Dean Nicholson Boulevard. Parking is free in all university lots after 4:30 p.m.


Tags

Recommended for you