Did you know the Visual Arts Education program was recently reintroduced at Central Washington University? In the exhibit “Making an Art Teacher,” Victoria Philp showcases what it is like to experience the educational process of becoming a teacher and an artist through lesson plans, assignments, and artistic practice.
The opening reception for “Making an Art Teacher” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov.14 at Gallery 231, on the second floor of Randall Hall at Central Washington University located at 44444 E. Dean Nicholson Boulevard. Parking is free in all university lots after 4:30 p.m.
“My goal as a teacher and artist isn’t to make more artists but to encourage people to believe that they can create art and shouldn’t be ashamed of it in any way,” Victoria Philp said.
Growing up Philp always loved art, from drawing with her grandparents, coloring with her aunt, and taking classes in public education. She hadn’t considered that she could make a career out of a free-time hobby, however, as she progressed through the Visual Arts Education program at CWU, her passion for becoming an art teacher only grew. From working with students in the Kittitas and Thorp school districts to assisting at Gallery One’s after-school program, each new experience has solidified how she wants to teach art to the next generation.
Philp wants to embody a supportive and creative environment within her future classroom and within this exhibition. She has worked with students and teachers to form an idea of “What is Art” and now she wants to see what you think art is by coming and experiencing “Making an Art Teacher.”
You may see more of Philp’s work on Instagram @littlemiss.artteacher