Wildfire starts off of I-90, milepost 78 Jul 23, 2021 1 hr ago

A wildfire that started near milepost 78 along I-90 is burning eastbound threatening residences on Three Lakes Road and Little Creek Road in the Leisure Lane development, according to information posted on the Kittitas County Sheriff's Facebook gate. Residences on those roads are under a level 3 Immediate Evacuation notice. I-90m and Nelson Siding Road may be subject to intermittent closures; avoid the area to allow firefighters and other first responders to work.