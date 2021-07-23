Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A wildfire that started near milepost 78 along I-90 is burning eastbound threatening residences on Three Lakes Road and Little Creek Road in the Leisure Lane development, according to information posted on the Kittitas County Sheriff's Facebook gate.

Residences on those roads are under a level 3 Immediate Evacuation notice. I-90m and Nelson Siding Road may be subject to intermittent closures; avoid the area to allow firefighters and other first responders to work.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.