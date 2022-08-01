...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY...
.Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will
once again develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon
today and tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds
will be the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While
some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in
nature.
Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the
Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur
around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with
low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
This is the view from Interstate 90 of a fire that started near milepost 18 on the Vantage Highway Monday afternoon.
Courtesy Washington state Department of Transportation
A wind-driven wildfire grew from less than 15 acres to over 6,000 in less than two hours, and the town of Vantage is on high alert as the fire moves in that direction.
The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said Deputy Chief Rich Elliott was part of the team of first responders to arrive as soon as the fire was called in, reporting the fire at approximately one acre in size on the north side of Vantage Highway. The fire quickly grew to approximately 15 acres and subsequently jumped the highway, spreading on the south side.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Sinclair estimated the fire at approximately 6,000 acres, saying crews do not have knowledge of the cause or origination point.
“It is burning on both the north and south sides of Vantage Highway,” Sinclair said of the fire’s progress as of Monday afternoon. “They are trying to hang it up in the windfarm there between Vantage Highway and I-90 so that it doesn’t impact I-90.”
The fire, which started on Department of Natural Resources land is quickly moving its way toward Vantage as of 3 p.m. Monday. Sinclair said DNR has an out-of-area strike team on scene, employing air support, multiple DNR engines, and a structural protection group on scene in Vantage.
“They are preparing to save that town,” Sinclair said of the efforts in Vantage.
Sinclair said he has been in communication with District 4 Chief William Rose, who is currently looking into employing state mobility, which would employ out-of-area assets to fight the blaze. A type-3 incident management team has also been called in.
Sinclair said a fourth alarm has been called in for the fire, meaning all county resources are currently on the incident, including crews from Snoqualmie Pass, Cle Elum, Roslyn, KVFR, and Fire Districts 4, 1, and 7. As of 3 p.m. Monday, no injuries or structural damages have been reported.
“We’ve got all the county resources available deployed down there,” he said of the response. “We’ve special called some assets out of Yakima County, and we have put Grant County on standby. What we’re trying to do is get it stopped before it hits Vantage, but crews are being hampered by 35-to-45 mile-per-hour winds down in that corridor.”