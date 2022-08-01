Vantage Highway fire

This is the view from Interstate 90 of a fire that started near milepost 18 on the Vantage Highway Monday afternoon.

 Courtesy Washington state Department of Transportation

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A wind-driven wildfire grew from less than 15 acres to over 6,000 in less than two hours, and the town of Vantage is on high alert as the fire moves in that direction.

The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

Recommended for you