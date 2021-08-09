Windy Pass Fire at 98 acres, 16% contained DAILY RECORD STAFF Aug 9, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Windy Pass Fire in the Taneum area was at 98 acres and 16% contained as of Saturday night, according to a report from the U.S. Forest Service.According to Saturday night’s report:“The fire saw minimal growth and slowly backed downhill to the southwest. Weather over the fire featured partial cloud cover, cool temperatures, and afternoon drizzle. Firefighters continued to prep fire line to the west and south of the fire. Hand crews began constructing hand line along the northwestern fire perimeter. Firefighters also began constructing fire line to the east of the fire, starting on the North Fork Taneum Trail #1377 and moving uphill towards the eastern fire edge. Heavy equipment worked on the 4510 Road to improve emergency access and create a contingency line. Firefighters will overnight at a spike camp close to the fire to minimize travel time.” On Sunday, crews were to continue prep of the existing fire line and construction of new fire line around the north and east sides of the fire, according to the report, and structure protection will be completed for the Taneum Shelter.A Forest Service closure notice is anticipated for the Taneum and Manastash drainages. Road No. 3100, No. 3300, No. 4510 and No. 3350 are barricaded and closed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLightning sparks fire near Lookout MountainWorker falls to his death while working on Beverly Railroad BridgeEnvironmental review underway for cold storage projectAug. 6 blotter: No one cares about anyone's valuesMonument in Roslyn dedicated to William Craven, first Black mayor in Washington State.With new EHS schedule, zero hour classes even earlierEllensburg Farmers Market offers a little of something for everyoneEarly results posted for primary racesDHL Express shapes future for sustainable aviation with the order of first-ever all-electric cargo planes from EviationBothell native Alison Banchero creating new sounds with her upcoming release 'Crossroads' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter