The Windy Pass Fire in the Taneum area was at 98 acres and 16% contained as of Saturday night, according to a report from the U.S. Forest Service.

According to Saturday night’s report:

“The fire saw minimal growth and slowly backed downhill to the southwest. Weather over the fire featured partial cloud cover, cool temperatures, and afternoon drizzle. Firefighters continued to prep fire line to the west and south of the fire. Hand crews began constructing hand line along the northwestern fire perimeter. Firefighters also began constructing fire line to the east of the fire, starting on the North Fork Taneum Trail #1377 and moving uphill towards the eastern fire edge. Heavy equipment worked on the 4510 Road to improve emergency access and create a contingency line. Firefighters will overnight at a spike camp close to the fire to minimize travel time.”

On Sunday, crews were to continue prep of the existing fire line and construction of new fire line around the north and east sides of the fire, according to the report, and structure protection will be completed for the Taneum Shelter.

A Forest Service closure notice is anticipated for the Taneum and Manastash drainages. Road No. 3100, No. 3300, No. 4510 and No. 3350 are barricaded and closed.

