The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for this week:

Sept. 28: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Even Holes – Back Nine. Results were:

Div. A –Molly Pieters (24), Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (29), Div. C – Terri Rasmussen (32), Div. D – Anita Boyum (35).

September 30: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Even Holes. Results were:

Div. A – Mary Hubbard, Kathy Jurgens (T/48), Div. B – Jackie Galbraith, Beth Habib (T/54), Div. C – Kathy White (42), Div. D – Anita Boyum (56).

Men’s results

Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday League, Sept. 29

Best 6 Holes

Gross: 1st Larry Hudson 22

2nd Dwayne Douglas 23

3rd John Heaton 24

3rd Jody Lunstrum 24

Net: 1st Eric Idler 13

2nd Rich Welding 15

3rd Rick Catlin 15

HOLE IN ONE

Sept. 29

Nate Brosio scored a hole in one on Tuesday, Sept. 29 on the 135 yard 9th hole at Ellensburg Golf Club. He used a 7-iron and was his first hole in one of his golfing career. The shot was witnessed by playing partners Jalen Kortlever, Nathan Hutson and Alex Bowden

