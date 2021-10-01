Women's and men's Ellensburg golf results Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for this week:Sept. 28: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Even Holes – Back Nine. Results were:Div. A –Molly Pieters (24), Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (29), Div. C – Terri Rasmussen (32), Div. D – Anita Boyum (35). September 30: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Even Holes. Results were:Div. A – Mary Hubbard, Kathy Jurgens (T/48), Div. B – Jackie Galbraith, Beth Habib (T/54), Div. C – Kathy White (42), Div. D – Anita Boyum (56).Men’s resultsEllensburg Golf Club Wednesday League, Sept. 29Best 6 HolesGross: 1st Larry Hudson 22 2nd Dwayne Douglas 233rd John Heaton 243rd Jody Lunstrum 24Net: 1st Eric Idler 132nd Rich Welding 153rd Rick Catlin 15HOLE IN ONESept. 29Nate Brosio scored a hole in one on Tuesday, Sept. 29 on the 135 yard 9th hole at Ellensburg Golf Club. He used a 7-iron and was his first hole in one of his golfing career. The shot was witnessed by playing partners Jalen Kortlever, Nathan Hutson and Alex Bowden Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into meth Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter