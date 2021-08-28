Women's and men's golf league results week of Aug. 24 By DAILY RECORD STAFF Aug 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for this week:August 24: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Least Fairways – Front Nine. Results were:Div. A – Molly Pieters (28), Div. B – Sharon Henry (33), Div. C – Kathy White (37), Div. D – Valerie Farrell (41). August 26: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of All Irons (Net). Results were:Div. A – Sharon Henry (79), Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (77), Div. C – Jean Putnam (85), Div. D – Anita Boyum (70).MEN’S LEAGUEResults for Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday League: Aug. 25: Throw Out Worst ScoreGross: 1st — Norm Woods 332nd — Mark Kuwada 34Larry Hudson 34Net: 1st — George Day 262nd — Kelly Moeur 28 1/2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Labor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightAug. 23 blotter: Injured bear on Coal Mine TrailNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoors Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter