The Ellensburg Women’s golf league results for this week:

August 24: The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Least Fairways – Front Nine. Results were:

Div. A – Molly Pieters (28), Div. B – Sharon Henry (33), Div. C – Kathy White (37), Div. D – Valerie Farrell (41).

August 26: The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of All Irons (Net). Results were:

Div. A – Sharon Henry (79), Div. B – Jackie Galbraith (77), Div. C – Jean Putnam (85), Div. D – Anita Boyum (70).

MEN’S LEAGUE

Results for Ellensburg Golf Club Wednesday League:

Aug. 25: Throw Out Worst Score

Gross: 1st — Norm Woods 33

2nd — Mark Kuwada 34

Larry Hudson 34

Net: 1st — George Day 26

2nd — Kelly Moeur 28 1/2

