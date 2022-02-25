“A Walk in the Woods,” a solo art exhibit by local artist and CWU senior, Braydon Maier, bringing nature indoors will be on display at Gallery 231 at Central Washington University starting on March 1, according to a news release from CWU.
A reception for the exhibit will be held at 5-7 p.m., March 1 at Gallery 231, located in Randall Hall on the CWU campus. Admission is free, and the exhibit will run March 1- 4, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m,. daily.
Maier is an avid outdoorsman whose days spent hiking, hunting, and fishing inspire his art. Growing up in Selah, he has spent countless hours navigating the pines of the Cascades and the sagebrush of their foothills. Themes from his outdoor adventures are clearly evident in his work as an artist and appreciated by all who consider themselves locals.
Maier said, “All my life I have loved being outside. I feel like it has been such a special privilege to grow up in the Pacific Northwest because not many people get these hills full of wildlife in their backyard. Through all my time spent in nature, I have longed to share the beauty of God’s creation with those who don’t get to experience it the way I do. My hope is that my art can bring a smile to the face of the Artist who sculpts the mountains and paints the skies, guides the rivers and turns my heart of stone to life.”
“A Walk in the Woods,” is an immersive exhibit that features large 3’x4’ oil paintings on canvas, wood- and kiln-fired clay pottery, and woodworking projects. Maier will graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from CWU in March 2022. To see more of his work, connect, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making these pieces, follow him on Instagram @braydonmaier.
Parking is free in university lots after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, except in specially marked spaces and residence hall lots.