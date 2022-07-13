thorp1.jpg

Work by the Kittitas County Public Works to repaint and rehabilitate the North Thorp Highway bridge over the Yakima River starts July 15.

 Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file

Kittitas County Department of Public Works will be begin the repair and painting project on the North Thorp Highway Bridge over the Yakima River (Dudley Bridge) on July 15, according to a news release from Kittitas County.

A complete roadway closure of North Thorp Highway will begin on Aug. 1, and during this time the bridge will be closed for the duration for the contractor to erect a paint containment system, removal of existing paint, concrete repairs along with the replacement of bridge expansion joints and repainting of the bridge itself. 

The current construction schedule plans for the roadway to be reopened by Nov. 1.  If this schedule changes, Kittitas County Department of Public Works will update county residents accordingly. 

For any questions or concerns, contact Kittitas County Department of Public Works at 509-962-7523.

