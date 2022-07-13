...BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
EARLY THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...
.Gusty winds will continue into the late afternoon for the
Kittitas Valley, where gusts up to 40 mph have been observed for
much of the day already. Relative humidities have decreased down
to around 15 percent as well. Winds will decrease later in the
day, but critical fire weather conditions will persist through the
early evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE WA690...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for
rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Work by the Kittitas County Public Works to repaint and rehabilitate the North Thorp Highway bridge over the Yakima River starts July 15.
Kittitas County Department of Public Works will be begin the repair and painting project on the North Thorp Highway Bridge over the Yakima River (Dudley Bridge) on July 15, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
A complete roadway closure of North Thorp Highway will begin on Aug. 1, and during this time the bridge will be closed for the duration for the contractor to erect a paint containment system, removal of existing paint, concrete repairs along with the replacement of bridge expansion joints and repainting of the bridge itself.
The current construction schedule plans for the roadway to be reopened by Nov. 1. If this schedule changes, Kittitas County Department of Public Works will update county residents accordingly.
For any questions or concerns, contact Kittitas County Department of Public Works at 509-962-7523.