In celebration of Worldwide Labyrinth Day, the Community Labyrinth Project will host a unity event from 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday, according to a news release from event organizers.
The event takes place on the south lot of Grace Church on the corner of North B Street and 12th Street (just south of Kiwanis Park). In addition to walking the labyrinth, participants can meander indoors for music, drumming, rattle making, story, and more — activities designed for all ages.
Every year on the first Saturday in May thousands of people around the globe participate in World Labyrinth Day as a meditation for world peace and a celebration of the labyrinth experience. Its purpose is to promote peace and harmony within the self and between neighbors and nations.
In Kittitas Valley, the focus will be “Walk as One” peace gathering on bringing peace to Ukraine (from 1 – 1:30 p.m.). For the rest of the event, you can walk the labyrinth, join in on presentations, and enjoy connecting with the community. Everyone is welcome to this free community-wide event for all ages.
What are Labyrinths? They’re meandering paths that lead you to a center and back out again. These ancient structures help you relieve stress, find your center, get perspective, connect with spirit, and more. They’re used for movement meditation, dance, ceremonies, celebrations and more. They help us build community as well as create a sense of wholeness within the self. They’re fun, beautiful, and engaging for all ages.
The Community Labyrinth Project, hosted by Grace Church, will bring a permanent labyrinth to Ellensburg soon (the projected completion date is the fall of 2022). The labyrinth will be accessible to all and provide a venue for many outdoor activities such as drum circles, small weddings, music events, and ceremonies. You can find out more about the project at GraceEllensburg.com, including our “Buy a Paver” fundraising campaign.
On Saturday there will be a temporary canvas labyrinth to walk. Enjoy Celtic music with Roberta Clark and Tim Henebry between presentations.
Social distancing will be observed, masks are encouraged indoors to protect the vulnerable.