Summertime in Eastern Washington means road construction, and despite being in a pandemic this year motorists can expect slowdowns due to ongoing projects.
Over the next two weeks, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be working to restore a section of broken pavement under the Stampede Pass interchange on eastbound I-90, nine miles east of Snoqualmie Summit (milepost 62).
According to a press release, crews will close the on and offramps at the Stampede Pass interchange at exit 62 on Wednesday and Thursday as crews repair the ramps. To access Stampede Pass Road, drivers can travel east to exit 63, then turn around and travel west on I-90. The westbound ramps will not be affected. The detour for ramp access is approximately two miles round trip and there will be no delays for drivers not using those exits while travelling through the area on those days.
During the week of Aug. 17, the release said crews will remove and replace the concrete panels on I-90 directly under the Stampede Pass interchange.
“This section is very narrow and requires a full closure for the safety of our crews,” the release stated. “Drivers are advised to follow message boards with reduced speeds and signs that will detour traffic using the on and offramps at the Stampede Pass interchange. Crews will be working around the clock in order to complete this work.”
The release continued by saying that drivers may experience backups up to five miles Monday through Thursday while the work is being completed, saying that in order to avoid the delays and backups created by the work, drivers should consider either delaying their trips the week of Aug. 17 or consider taking alternate routes.
According to the release, the project was planned for the fall but was accelerated due to deteriorating pavement conditions. For the past two weeks, crews have been patching the area until a contractor can be secured to restore the pavement.
From Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, there will be a temporary speed reduction to 25 MPH for one mile on eastbound I-90 near the Stampede Pass interchange. Drivers will experience delays due to lane closures during that time as well.
Motorists seeking more information are encouraged to keep tabs on the project via WSDOT social media and their website and can receive text updates on the project by texting 468311 with the subject “WSDOT Snoqualmie”. WSDOT also has a smartphone app that provides updates on the project.