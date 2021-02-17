“Cultivating Civic Conversations (CCC): Learning to Talk about Race” is the title of the next seminar series sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kittitas and Skagit counties, according to a news release from the organization.
Community members are invited to join this 13-week virtual discussion group beginning March 1.
The one-hour group conversations use Ijeoma Oluo’s bestselling book “So You Want to Talk about Race” as an anchor, paired with selected podcasts. The author responds to questions she has often been asked about race and racism, such as “Why are our students so angry?” “Is police brutality really about race?” and “What if I talk about race wrong?”
CCC co-creator Katherine Murphy said, “Our goal is to provide a safe space to practice reflecting and talking about race in order to spur participants to increase their civic engagement around racial equity and social justice.”
“Learning to Talk about Race” meets on Zoom at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. Mondays from March 1 through May 24. Participants may attend either session. They also have the option of following the discussion 24/7 through Sutra, an online conversation platform.
For more information, contact Katherine Murphy at kbmurhpy@lwvwa.org.