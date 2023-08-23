{div class=”x_elementToProof”}{div data-block=”true” data-editor=”e71mo” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”}{div class=”x_public-DraftStyleDefault-block x_public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”}If you see groups of people looking up into the trees in Ellensburg, they’re not birdwatchers in search of an elusive yellow-billed cuckoo. {/div}{div class=”x_public-DraftStyleDefault-block x_public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”} {/div}{div class=”x_public-DraftStyleDefault-block x_public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”}No, they’re looking at the trees themselves. From now until Nov. 1, surveyors from DCG|Watershed will be inspecting and collecting data on trees throughout Ellensburg. {/div}{div class=”x_public-DraftStyleDefault-block x_public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”} {/div}{div class=”x_public-DraftStyleDefault-block x_public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”}Clad in bright orange vests, the surveyors are recording the size, species, condition, and location of trees in town.{/div}{div class=”x_public-DraftStyleDefault-block x_public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”} {/div}{div class=”x_public-DraftStyleDefault-block x_public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”}The endeavor was contracted by the City of Ellensburg and the information is meant to help update and direct the Urban Forestry Management Plan. {/div}{div class=”x_public-DraftStyleDefault-block x_public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”} {/div}{div class=”x_public-DraftStyleDefault-block x_public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4er7k-0-0”}If anyone has any questions about the project, contact Public Works at 509-962-7230. {/div}{/div}{/div}