Arborists from DCG|Watershed might not be getting this close to the trees when they collect data. But they will be taking close looks at the trees for the next two months.

If you see groups of people looking up into the trees in Ellensburg, they're not birdwatchers in search of an elusive yellow-billed cuckoo. 

No, they're looking at the trees themselves. From now until Nov. 1, surveyors from DCG|Watershed will be inspecting and collecting data on trees throughout Ellensburg. 

Clad in bright orange vests, the surveyors are recording the size, species, condition, and location of trees in town.

The endeavor was contracted by the City of Ellensburg and the information is meant to help update and direct the Urban Forestry Management Plan. 

If anyone has any questions about the project, contact Public Works at 509-962-7230.


