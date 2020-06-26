Best PLACES
Best place to take visitors
- Ellensburg Rodeo
- Kittitas County Fair
- Winegar’s
Best Art Gallery/Museum
- Gallery One
- Kittitas County Historical Museum
- Clymer Museum of Art
Best place to take kids
- Kittitas County Fair
- Winegar’s
- Rotary Park
Best new or remodeled building
- Hotel Windrow
- Hotel Roslyn
- Patricia Place
Best hotel
- Hotel Windrow
- Suncadia Lodge
- Hotel Roslyn
Best wedding venue
- McIntosh Ranch
- Brightside Vintage Farm
- The Cattle Barn
Best golf course
- Sun Country Golf Course
- Ellensburg Golf Course
- Tumble Creek at Suncadia
Best FOOD AND DRINK
Best new restaurant
- Cafe C5
- The Mule
- Basalt
Best breakfast
- Wild Huckleberry
- The Early Bird
- Palace Cafe
Best barbecue
- Smokey’s Bar-B-Que
- Broskey’s
- Roots BBQ
Best FAMILY RESTAURANT
- Ellensburg Pasta Company
- Palace Cafe
- Roadhouse Grill
Best sandwich
- Daily Bread and Mercantile
- Mike’s Tavern
- Lunchbox Cafe
Best Mexican food
- El Caporal Ellensburg
- Roslyn Mexican Grill
- Fiesta En Jalisco
Best Asian food
- Oyama
- Sugar Thai
- Golden Dragon
Best bakery
- Daily Bread and Mercantile
- Vinman’s Bakery
- Cle Elum Bakery
Best happy hour
- The Tav
- Red Pickle
- Mike’s Tavern
Best coffee Shop
- D&M Coffee
- Winegar’s
- 1883 Coffee Company
Best pizza
- Village Pizza
- Cornerstone Pie
- Papa Murphy’s
Best burger
- Campus U-Tote-Em
- The Tav
- Red Horse Diner
Best fast food
- Campus U-Tote-Em
- Rossow’s U-Tote-Em
- Wendy’s
Best food truck
- Red Pickle
- Tacos Chalitos
- Hot Diggity Dog
Best COCKTAIL
- Red Pickle
- The Mule
- The Pearl Bar & Grill
Best distillery or winery
- Heritage Distilling Company
- Gard Vintners
- Ellensburg Distillery
Best brewery
- Whipsaw Brewing
- Iron Horse Brewery
- Taneum Creek Brewing
Best wine bar
- Brix Wine Bar
- Gard Vintners
- Corks
Best people & things
Best esthetician
- Sara Holloway/The May Salon
- Reed Harper
- Kari Lumsden
Best firefighter
- Josh DeHerrera/KVFR
- Rich Elliott
- Brandon Schmidt
Best HAIR STYLIST
- Nadia Valdez/Hanna Marchal Salon
- Crystal Gansereit
- Amy Demsky
Best Home Inspector
- Dan Gansereit/Bullseye Home
- Inspectors, LLC
- Matt Worthy
Best Interior Designer
- Stephanie Castillo/Collective Interiors
- Renee Fyall
- Laura Hansen
Best law enforcement officer
- Benito Carter Chavez/Kittitas P.D.
- Clayton Self
- Dan Hansberry
Best lawyer
- Jim Denison
- Tony Swartz
- Jeff Slothower
Best massage therapist
- Sydnee Sterkel/Spoiled Med Spa & Beauty Center
- Whitney Montgomery
- Carla Johnson
Best MICROBLADING ARTIST
- Stephanie Ritter/The Roost Tattoo
- Renee Krause
- Karissa Loomis
Best MUSICIAN/MUSIC GROUP
- Rusty Cage
- Under The Covers Band
- Jan Jaffe
Best nail technician
- Telsey Wright/Meraki Salon & Spa
- Melissa Teske
- Virginia Soderstrom
Best personal trainer
- Taylor Clark/Crossfit
- Zach Pierce
- Travis Heinz
Best photographer
- Kari Finney
- Samie Jo Photo
- Kailey Wallen
Best dance studio
- Central Washington Dance Academy
- Happy 2 Move
- Dubstep Studio
Best Real estate agent
- Gina Styler/Remax
- Toby Williams/Remax
- Erin and David Chamberlin/Coldwell Banker
Best Senior Living Facility
- Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone
- Meadow’s Place
- Pacifica Senior Living
Best tattoo ARTIST
- Tony Ritter/The Roost Tattoo
- Clayton Merritt
- Jared Carter
Best volunteer
- Ruth Harrington
- Amy Mohler
- Lori Clemente