Police

● Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

● A vehicle reportedly rolled over on No. 6 Road.

● A power pole reportedly was broken and a power line down on the corner of West Oregon Avenue and South Third Street in Roslyn.

● A collision involving a Subaru and a Ford Crossover was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 62.

● A car reportedly slid in to the back of a semi on Lake Cabins Road and state Route 903.

● A hit and run was reported on Canyon Road.

● A cow was reported in the roadway on Smithson Road.

● Multiple vehicles were off the roadway on Westside Road.

● Three vehicles were off the roadway on Bullfrog Road.

● A Dodge 1 ton with a two-car trailer reportedly was in the ditch off of Forest Service Road 4826 and Kachess Lake.

● A vehicle struck a cement barrier on South Canyon Road.

● A semi jack-knifed on East Sparks Road.

● Trees reportedly were down in the roadway due to snow on Memorial Drive in Roslyn.

● A vehicle reportedly took an exit off Interstate 90 and got stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 5400-332.

Fire

● Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

● An illegal burn was reported on Brick Mill Road.

● Lines were reported on fire on Spe-Kee-Zee Lane near Ronald.

● A power pole reportedly was on fire on Pit Way in Easton.

Arrests

● The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

● A 29-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/forgery. Bail $5,000.

● A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony harassment (no bail), failure to appear/cyberstalking (bail $100) and failure to appear/hit and run (bail $100).

