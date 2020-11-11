● Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
● A vehicle reportedly rolled over on No. 6 Road.
● A power pole reportedly was broken and a power line down on the corner of West Oregon Avenue and South Third Street in Roslyn.
● A collision involving a Subaru and a Ford Crossover was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 62.
● A car reportedly slid in to the back of a semi on Lake Cabins Road and state Route 903.
● A hit and run was reported on Canyon Road.
● A cow was reported in the roadway on Smithson Road.
● Multiple vehicles were off the roadway on Westside Road.
● Three vehicles were off the roadway on Bullfrog Road.
● A Dodge 1 ton with a two-car trailer reportedly was in the ditch off of Forest Service Road 4826 and Kachess Lake.
● A vehicle struck a cement barrier on South Canyon Road.
● A semi jack-knifed on East Sparks Road.
● Trees reportedly were down in the roadway due to snow on Memorial Drive in Roslyn.
● A vehicle reportedly took an exit off Interstate 90 and got stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 5400-332.
● Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
● An illegal burn was reported on Brick Mill Road.
● Lines were reported on fire on Spe-Kee-Zee Lane near Ronald.
● A power pole reportedly was on fire on Pit Way in Easton.
● The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
● A 29-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/forgery. Bail $5,000.
● A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony harassment (no bail), failure to appear/cyberstalking (bail $100) and failure to appear/hit and run (bail $100).