Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A white van reportedly was abandoned for a couple of days on South Chestnut Street in Ellensburg.
n A man and woman in reportedly were in their car at 7 a.m. going through a bunch of mail and packages.
n A woman reportedly was harassing patrons on West Davis Street. She reportedly locked herself inside a community bathroom and the caller wanted her removed.
n A man reportedly was trespassing on North Ruby Street.
n A package reportedly was stolen a couple weeks ago on North Walnut Street.
n A man with a bull mastiff reportedly was not using a leash.
n A storage unit reportedly was broken into with bolt cutters.
n A non-injury accident was reported on North Pearl Street.
n A Dodge Durango reportedly was in a ditch on Vantage Highway.
n A landlord reportedly did not maintain sidewalks on West Second Street and a caller fell in front of the complex.
n A package reportedly was stolen from a front porch on North Iowa Street at 7:43 a.m. The caller had surveillance video.
n A man reportedly stole a soda at 3:37 p.m. on North Ruby Street in Ellensburg.
n Cardboard reportedly was dumped on a sidewalk on East Windsor Court in Ellensburg.
n A non-injury accident was reported on East University Way.
n Screaming was reported on North B Street. Caller heard dog barking and man and woman yelling at each other.
n An older man in a cowboy hat and plaid shirt reportedly left a store on North Ruby Street with something up his shirt.
n Diapers reportedly were stolen by a middle eastern man in a hat, blue jacket and gray sweats on North Ruby Street.
n A guest at the cold weather shelter reportedly was screaming and causing a disturbance.
n Prescription pills reportedly were stolen on Patrick Avenue.
n A man reportedly thinks his garbage can is missing but he can’t go outside to check because it is too cold. He requested law enforcement check for the garbage can and let him know.
n Two visible smoke plumes reportedly were seen north of Cle Elum. The smoke was blue in color.
n A gas odor was reported on East First Avenue in Ellensburg.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 24-year-old Lake Forest Park woman was arrested by Snohomish County deputies for driving under the influence. Bail $10,100.
n A 19-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Central Washington University police officers for unlawful imprisonment. No bail.
n A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University police officers for unlawful imprisonment. No bail.
n A 40-year-old South Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault domestic violence. No bail.