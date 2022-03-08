Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two larger white dogs reportedly were loose on North Pine Street and East Second Avenue. They had collars and appeared friendly.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
Toilets reportedly had been clogged by unknown subjects on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A vending machine was broken into on North Walnut Street.
A dead deer was reported on the side of the roadway on Canyon Road and Stone Road.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Third Avenue.
A power line was reported down on South Main Street.
A dead deer was reported in the roadway on East 11th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
Two vehicles reportedly were broken into in a lot on Main Street.
Multiple paper towel dispensers were reported damaged on the third floor of the library on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Pitbulls reportedly were loose on a property on Game Farm Road going after the reporting party’s chickens and donkeys.
A vehicle was reported stolen on North Anderson Street.
A black Chihuahua and a gray mid-sized dog reportedly were running loose on South Pine Street and East Capitol Avenue. They looked scared.
A bald male transient wearing a brown trench coat reportedly was looking in business windows and going up to people and laughing on North Pearl Street.
The illegal possession of an owl was reported on Mountain Rivers Trails near Cle Elum.
A wire reportedly was hanging low over the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.
A power line reportedly was broken in a tree. The reporting party believed it to be still active. Sparks were present.
Subjects reportedly threw rocks at the reporting party’s door on North Lincoln Street about one month ago.
A tree reportedly was down and blocking Faust Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on March 7-83 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A tree reportedly was on fire off Owens Road in Cle Elum.
A small fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Moe Road.
An unattended controlled burn was reported on Quail Run Lane and Hanson Road.
A semi truck reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 134.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 26-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.
An 18-year-old Phoenix woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of the legend drug act. No bail.
A 45-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and hit and run unattended. Bail $27,300.