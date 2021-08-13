Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle collision reportedly occurred during a star gazing party on Vantage Highway.
An excavator reportedly struck an underground gas line on Birch Court in Cle Elum.
There was a report of shoplifting on South Water Street.
There was a report of a fraud call on South Rosewood Drive. The subject said she received a call from someone saying he was her grandson, had been in a car accident and requested the reporting party send $12,000. The reporting party went to the bank to get the money but the bank manager spotted the fraud attempt and stopped the transaction.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota 4Runner and a Subaru Outback was reported on North Water Street and West Third Avenue.
A wallet reportedly was stolen on Anderson Road.
A tool box reportedly was stolen from a yard on Bull Elk Road near Cle Elum.
A power inverter reportedly was stolen on South Canyon Road.
There was a report of the smell of marijuana in an elevator in Barto Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
A pedestrian reportedly was in the lane of travel on Interstate 90, milepost 59.
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Flames reportedly were coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle on Interstate 90.
A large bonfire was reported next to a residence on Faust Road and Old Highway 10.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 7-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 32-year-old Bothell man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/harassment/domestic violence, failure to comply/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and no contact/protection order violation. Bail $15,000.