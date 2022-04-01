Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 31-April 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Two subjects reportedly were in a store stealing items on West First Street in Cle Elum.

Two Kubota RTVS and tools were reported stolen on Huntzinger Road.

Two dogs reportedly were roaming in a neighborhood on East White Birch Avenue.

A contractor doing work on the trail reportedly was blocking the sidewalk and causing issues for kids trying to walk to school on Cora Street.

A 2013 Subaru Impreza reportedly was broken into on Tanner Way at Snoqualmie Pass.

An injured deer was reported on Bull Road and Berry Road.

A 1990 Trek bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

Excessive noise from a Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly was scaring children on South Ruby Street and East Tacoma Avenue.

The reporting party observed a group of four subjects, who had been drinking, walking in the roadway on North Walnut Street and East Helena Avenue.

The reporting party heard a pop and a boom on North Spar Lane.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 31-April 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 60.

A fire was reported on the north side of the roadway on Teanaway Road, milepost 6.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 31-April 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Recommended for you