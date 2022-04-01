Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 31-April 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two subjects reportedly were in a store stealing items on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Two Kubota RTVS and tools were reported stolen on Huntzinger Road.
Two dogs reportedly were roaming in a neighborhood on East White Birch Avenue.
A contractor doing work on the trail reportedly was blocking the sidewalk and causing issues for kids trying to walk to school on Cora Street.
A 2013 Subaru Impreza reportedly was broken into on Tanner Way at Snoqualmie Pass.
An injured deer was reported on Bull Road and Berry Road.
A 1990 Trek bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Excessive noise from a Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly was scaring children on South Ruby Street and East Tacoma Avenue.
The reporting party observed a group of four subjects, who had been drinking, walking in the roadway on North Walnut Street and East Helena Avenue.
The reporting party heard a pop and a boom on North Spar Lane.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 60.
A fire was reported on the north side of the roadway on Teanaway Road, milepost 6.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 31-April 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
