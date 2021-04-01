Kittcom received the following calls on March 31-April 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A teenage male reportedly was yelling toward a reporting party’s residence on South Willow Street. It was unknown what he was saying. It was unknown why he was upset. It was unknown who he was.
n The reporting party on East Third Street in Cle Elum believed someone had hacked his phone and gave an address on his Google calendar for someone he knows, but has never visited.
n A laptop reportedly was stolen months ago as part of a vehicle prowl on North Okanogan Street in Kittitas.
n A tree reportedly fell and knocked down a power line on property on Country Drive in Easton.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway.
n Keys reportedly were stolen on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n Skis reportedly were stolen on state Route 906.
n Medications reportedly were stolen on East Mountain View Avenue.
n Metal was reported in the roadway on Main Street.
n A man reportedly was walking on the sidewalk with his pants down in the back on University Way.
n A loose dog was reported on the John Wayne Trail at Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.
n The reporting party’s neighbors were burning in their backyard on Indiana Drive.
n A theft was reported on Gladmar Road.
n A large fire was reported along the fence line near the railroad tracks on North Thorp Highway.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 31-April 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.