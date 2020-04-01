Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 31-April 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Medicine reportedly was stolen from a East Third Street residence in Cle Elum.

Dirt stored in containers reportedly was dumped out and the containers damaged and thrown in a dumpster on South Chestnut Street.

A low hanging wire was reported over Alpha Way in Cle Elum.

A chainsaw, skill saw, four backpacks and an extension cord reportedly were stolen from a residence on Hemlock Drive.

Items reportedly were stolen from an apartment on East Helena Avenue.

A woman reportedly called to ask about letting her special needs son drive a golf cart in the city limits dressed as a clown to cheer people up.

Two men reportedly were fighting on West Davis Street.

Pry marks reportedly were found on the door to a business on East First Street in Cle Elum.

There was a report of 12 vehicles parked outside a church on East Second Street in Cle Elum. Question was whether this was violating COVID-19 restrictions.

A man reportedly was in the roadway walking toward the stop sign on North Ruby Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 31-April 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 31-April 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 52-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of no contact order/protection order violation and stalking. No bail.

