Kittcom received the following calls on March 31-April 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Medicine reportedly was stolen from a East Third Street residence in Cle Elum.
Dirt stored in containers reportedly was dumped out and the containers damaged and thrown in a dumpster on South Chestnut Street.
A low hanging wire was reported over Alpha Way in Cle Elum.
A chainsaw, skill saw, four backpacks and an extension cord reportedly were stolen from a residence on Hemlock Drive.
Items reportedly were stolen from an apartment on East Helena Avenue.
A woman reportedly called to ask about letting her special needs son drive a golf cart in the city limits dressed as a clown to cheer people up.
Two men reportedly were fighting on West Davis Street.
Pry marks reportedly were found on the door to a business on East First Street in Cle Elum.
There was a report of 12 vehicles parked outside a church on East Second Street in Cle Elum. Question was whether this was violating COVID-19 restrictions.
A man reportedly was in the roadway walking toward the stop sign on North Ruby Street.
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 31-April 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 52-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of no contact order/protection order violation and stalking. No bail.