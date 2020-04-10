Kittcom received the following calls on April 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A small pitbull reportedly was running loose on East Helena Avenue.
A man reportedly was standing in the middle of the roundabout on West University Way and North Dolarway Road running around and yelling at people.
Tires on a Nissan Rogue reportedly were slashed on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Tires on a vehicle reportedly were slashed on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
A red-haired woman wearing a long-sleeved while shirt, carrying a shovel and covering her face with her hands reportedly was walking in and out of the roadway on Anderson Road.
Loud music reportedly was coming from a church, possibly someone taking piano lessons, on North Ruby Street.
A vehicle reportedly hit the vehicle in front of it at a drive-through on West University Way.
An oil spill was reported on North Thorp Highway and state Route 10.
There was a report of two cats near the roadway on Second Street in Cle Elum.
A Honda reportedly was keyed on East 18th Avenue.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.
Work boots were reported stolen on South Main Street.
An unknown type of cable was lying across the roadway on East Fourth Street and North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum.
Approximately 13 juveniles were gathered in a park on North Alder Street.
A brown calf with a yellow ear tag reportedly was in the roadway on Parke Creek Road.
A female in a vehicle being driven by another subject was standing in the sunroof while the vehicle left at a high rate of speed on South Chestnut and East Mountain View Avenue. This occurred the previous day as well.
A woman who has a residence in Ronald reported seeing two juveniles attempt to break into the cabin on her Ring Security system.
A man wearing a baseball cap and a tan or while T-shirt reportedly came to the door handing out lawn care flyers on East Seattle Avenue.
A person reportedly heard a vehicle on Craig’s Hill burning out, sounded like it hit something and then people were yelling.
Gunshots reportedly were heard on Twin Lakes Road near Cle Elum.
Subjects reportedly had an outside fire with 10 to 12 foot flames on North Fourth Street in Roslyn.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 82, mile post 8.
An unattended ditch burn as reported on Packwood Lane.
An outside fire was reported on Saint Andrews Drive.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported in this time period.