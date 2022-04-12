Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party on Mountain River Trails advised he received a phone call from a subject claiming to be border patrol and accusing him of drug trafficking.
An assault was reported on Fourth Parallel Road.
A local flagged down an officer to discuss ongoing issues with the neighbor’s chickens on South Thorp Highway and Interstate 90.
There was a third-party report of a man with a bicycle next to the flag pole on North Ruby Street with another man, and both were smoking marijuana.
The reporting party on North Alder Street reportedly received a message in a group text saying, “I’m going to murder all of you.” The reporting party also received a call from Poland, but she did not answer.
Someone reportedly has been placing cheese — six to seven slices — on the reporting party’s vehicle for the past two months on North Walnut Street. It has occurred three times. The reporting party believes he may be getting stalked.
A person reportedly shoplifted a cart full of groceries from a store on East Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party’s fiancee feels like she has been drugged and believes the dog may also have been drugged on Eagles Rest Road.
Three vehicles parked on East 11th Avenue and North Maple Street reportedly had their right-side mirrors smashed.
The reporting party struck a parked vehicle on East 14th Avenue.
The reporting party could hear a man screaming, as if he were in pain, on West Cascade Court.
A bone reportedly was found hammered into a tree on West Fork Teanaway.
Forty vehicles were stopped for distracted driving — either texting or holding a cell phone — in Ellensburg.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Fire alarms were sounding and smoke was reported in a residence on Umptanum Road. Reporting party advised she could not evacuate.
A neighbor reportedly was burning plastic in their backyard on North Brook Court.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 9-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 42-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for four counts of failure to appear/second-degree theft. failure to appear/third-degree theft, failure to appear/second-degree possession of stolen property and failure to appear/second-degree identity theft. Bail $5,000.