Kittcom received the following calls on April 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The traffic light at the intersection of West Third Avenue and North Main Street reportedly was not working.
n The neighbor’s cattle reportedly broke through a fence and were in the reporting party’s hay field on Bar 14 Road.
n A Chevy Astro van reportedly was broken into on state Route 906. The vehicle was not locked.
n A large pile of bones was reported in the area of a canal near East Seventh Avenue and North Sampson Street. The reporting party thought they could be horse bones.
n A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a Nissan was reported on South Water Street.
n The traffic light reportedly was flashing red in all directions at West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
n Two large rocks reportedly were left in front of a driveway on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
n A hedge reportedly was damaged in a hit and run on East Acacia Lane.
n The reporting party said she was buzzed by a jet bomber on Interstate 90.
n A subject reportedly crawled through the window of a neighbor’s home on West 10th Avenue and North Columbia Street.
n The railroad crossing gate reportedly was going up and down without any train crossing on West Fifth Avenue and North Wenas Street.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 821, milepost 22.
n An assault was reported on Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
n A small brush fire was reported on Interstate 90.
n An unmanned ditch fire was reported on North Ferguson Road.
n A tree reportedly was on fire on No. 81 Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported during this time period.