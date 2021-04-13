Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The traffic light at the intersection of West Third Avenue and North Main Street reportedly was not working.

n The neighbor’s cattle reportedly broke through a fence and were in the reporting party’s hay field on Bar 14 Road.

n A Chevy Astro van reportedly was broken into on state Route 906. The vehicle was not locked.

n A large pile of bones was reported in the area of a canal near East Seventh Avenue and North Sampson Street. The reporting party thought they could be horse bones.

n A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a Nissan was reported on South Water Street.

n The traffic light reportedly was flashing red in all directions at West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.

n Two large rocks reportedly were left in front of a driveway on West Second Street in Cle Elum.

n A hedge reportedly was damaged in a hit and run on East Acacia Lane.

n The reporting party said she was buzzed by a jet bomber on Interstate 90.

n A subject reportedly crawled through the window of a neighbor’s home on West 10th Avenue and North Columbia Street.

n The railroad crossing gate reportedly was going up and down without any train crossing on West Fifth Avenue and North Wenas Street.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 821, milepost 22.

n An assault was reported on Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A small brush fire was reported on Interstate 90.

n An unmanned ditch fire was reported on North Ferguson Road.

n A tree reportedly was on fire on No. 81 Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrests were reported during this time period.

