Kittcom received the following calls on April 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A hit and run was reported on Suncadia Trail.
n A rental scam on social media was reported on Game Farm Road.
n A hit and run was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A hit and run was reported on West University Way.
n A vehicle reportedly was doing donuts in a parking lot on North Brick Road.
n A male reportedly stole batteries from a business on South Canyon Road.
n A dog reportedly was in the roadway on Number 81 Road.
n A male reportedly was looking inside windows and walking in and out of a bank on North Pearl Street.
n Two juveniles reportedly were hiding inside a bathroom on state Route 903.
n Shoes reportedly were stolen from a baseball bag inside a locker room on state Route 903.
FIRE
n Kittcom received the following calls on April 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)
n An unattended burn was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
ARRESTS
The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on April 12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 22-year-old Ellensburg female was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for unlawful display of a weapon and failure to appear for second-degree assault. Bail $10,000.
n A 44-year-old Walla Walla male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for second-degree identity theft, failure to appear for second-degree possession of stolen property, and failure to appear for third-degree theft. Bail $10,200.
n A 36-year-old Renton male was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree trafficking of stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm. No bail.
n A 58-year-old Yakima male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree theft. Bail $1,000.