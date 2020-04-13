Kittcom received the following calls on April 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There was a report that there was a vacation rental still operating on Paintbrush Lane near Ronald.
n A Ford Edge reportedly was keyed on North Alder Street.
n A Polaris Ranger reportedly was stolen on Pine Loch Sun Drive near Ronald.
n A door to a building on Manastash Road reportedly was smashed in.
n A chain saw reportedly was stolen on Burke Road near Cle Elum.
n A golf course reportedly was in open violation of the governor’s orders on South Thorp Highway.
n A worker reportedly was pruning trees in violation of the non-essential work order.
n A fake $20 bill reportedly was given to a pharmacy on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A motorcycle reportedly was being driven at 100 mph or more in a 35 mph zone on Wilson Creek Road.
n A person reportedly called Kittcom to ask why people are allowed to come to Suncadia for recreation since everyone should be staying at home.
n A theft was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
n A man reportedly was exposing himself on Tree Farm Road.
n Motorcycles were reported on Coal Mines Trail.
n A pitbull reportedly was running loose on North Walnut Street and East Helena Avenue.
n A non-injury collision involving a semi and a Toyota Camry was reported on South Canyon Road.
n There was a report of a puppy in a horse trailer in a field off of East Willis Road.
n A dog reportedly was in and out of traffic on Wenas and Fifth Avenue.
n The railroad crossing arms reportedly were stuck down on Cabin Creek Road.
n There was a report of a bunch of high school kids hanging out in the parking lot, not practicing social distancing, on East Capitol Avenue.
n A man reportedly was pushing a riding lawn mower east bound on University Way. The reportedly party believe it may have been stolen.
n A man reportedly walked into a woman’s room on South Sampson Street, kissed her on the cheek and said something. It was unknown what he said.
n Shoplifting was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A theft was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A vacant residence reportedly was broken into on No. 6 Road.
n There was a report of a shooting competition where they were not practicing social distancing on Country Drive near Easton.
n Subjects reportedly were observed crawling through a window to enter a residence on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
n Two German shepherds reportedly were running loose on Spokane Street and First Avenue in Kittitas.
n Two dogs reportedly were running in and out of traffic on East First Street in Cle Elum. One of the dogs was hit and injured.
n A man in his mid-40s wearing a long-sleeved shirt, a bandana, a black sweatshirt and green Army-type pants reportedly was flipping cars off and yelling obscenities on South Canyon Road.
n Two dogs reportedly were taken from a horse trailer on East Willis Road.
n A man in his early 30s wearing a tall stocking cap and a long-sleeved white shirt reportedly was spinning around with a shopping cart in the middle of the intersection on South Pine Street and East First Avenue.
n A stop sign and part of the pole reportedly were knocked over on North Willow Street and North Brook Lane.
n A herd of elk reportedly were crossing the road on Bullfrog Road and Suncadia Trail.
n A vehicle reportedly hit and damaged a guardrail on Teanaway Road.
n Two dogs reportedly were at large in a yard on East Fourth Avenue.
n A man reported there were a lot of people in the area of Snowshoe Lane at Snoqualmie Pass not following social distancing requirements and making his internet bandwidth go down.
n A large herd of elk reportedly was moving on state Route 10.
n Mailboxes were reported damaged on Woodhouse Loop.
n A brown dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
n A North Alder Street resident reported her neighbor thrown her bicycle in her pond, ripped out all her flowers and taped notes to her door.
n There was a report of explosives being set off on White Road in Cle Elum.
A brush fire was reported on Saint Andrew’s Drive.
Two men reportedly set a bush on fire and then were trying to put it out on East Capitol Avenue.
There was a report of a bonfire that included burning down trees in front of a residence on East Capitol Avenue.
A grass fire was reported near a barn on Manastash Road.
Heavy smoke was reported on North Pierce Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 11-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 45-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.