Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report that there was a vacation rental still operating on Paintbrush Lane near Ronald.

n A Ford Edge reportedly was keyed on North Alder Street.

n A Polaris Ranger reportedly was stolen on Pine Loch Sun Drive near Ronald.

n A door to a building on Manastash Road reportedly was smashed in.

n A chain saw reportedly was stolen on Burke Road near Cle Elum.

n A golf course reportedly was in open violation of the governor’s orders on South Thorp Highway.

n A worker reportedly was pruning trees in violation of the non-essential work order.

n A fake $20 bill reportedly was given to a pharmacy on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A motorcycle reportedly was being driven at 100 mph or more in a 35 mph zone on Wilson Creek Road.

n A person reportedly called Kittcom to ask why people are allowed to come to Suncadia for recreation since everyone should be staying at home.

n A theft was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.

n A man reportedly was exposing himself on Tree Farm Road.

n Motorcycles were reported on Coal Mines Trail.

n A pitbull reportedly was running loose on North Walnut Street and East Helena Avenue.

n A non-injury collision involving a semi and a Toyota Camry was reported on South Canyon Road.

n There was a report of a puppy in a horse trailer in a field off of East Willis Road.

n A dog reportedly was in and out of traffic on Wenas and Fifth Avenue.

n The railroad crossing arms reportedly were stuck down on Cabin Creek Road.

n There was a report of a bunch of high school kids hanging out in the parking lot, not practicing social distancing, on East Capitol Avenue.

n A man reportedly was pushing a riding lawn mower east bound on University Way. The reportedly party believe it may have been stolen.

n A man reportedly walked into a woman’s room on South Sampson Street, kissed her on the cheek and said something. It was unknown what he said.

n Shoplifting was reported on North Ruby Street.

n A theft was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A vacant residence reportedly was broken into on No. 6 Road.

n There was a report of a shooting competition where they were not practicing social distancing on Country Drive near Easton.

n Subjects reportedly were observed crawling through a window to enter a residence on West Second Street in Cle Elum.

n Two German shepherds reportedly were running loose on Spokane Street and First Avenue in Kittitas.

n Two dogs reportedly were running in and out of traffic on East First Street in Cle Elum. One of the dogs was hit and injured.

n A man in his mid-40s wearing a long-sleeved shirt, a bandana, a black sweatshirt and green Army-type pants reportedly was flipping cars off and yelling obscenities on South Canyon Road.

n Two dogs reportedly were taken from a horse trailer on East Willis Road.

n A man in his early 30s wearing a tall stocking cap and a long-sleeved white shirt reportedly was spinning around with a shopping cart in the middle of the intersection on South Pine Street and East First Avenue.

n A stop sign and part of the pole reportedly were knocked over on North Willow Street and North Brook Lane.

n A herd of elk reportedly were crossing the road on Bullfrog Road and Suncadia Trail.

n A vehicle reportedly hit and damaged a guardrail on Teanaway Road.

n Two dogs reportedly were at large in a yard on East Fourth Avenue.

n A man reported there were a lot of people in the area of Snowshoe Lane at Snoqualmie Pass not following social distancing requirements and making his internet bandwidth go down.

n A large herd of elk reportedly was moving on state Route 10.

n Mailboxes were reported damaged on Woodhouse Loop.

n A brown dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.

n A North Alder Street resident reported her neighbor thrown her bicycle in her pond, ripped out all her flowers and taped notes to her door.

n There was a report of explosives being set off on White Road in Cle Elum.

Fire

A brush fire was reported on Saint Andrew’s Drive.

Two men reportedly set a bush on fire and then were trying to put it out on East Capitol Avenue.

There was a report of a bonfire that included burning down trees in front of a residence on East Capitol Avenue.

A grass fire was reported near a barn on Manastash Road.

Heavy smoke was reported on North Pierce Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 11-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 45-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.

