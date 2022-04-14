Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A soft-sided semi trailer reportedly hit a light post at North Main Street and West University Way and then left the scene.
A Honda Accord reportedly was rear-ended by another vehicle on North Alder Street and East Helena Avenue. There were no injuries.
A mailbox reportedly was hit and knocked completely off its stand on Mohar Road. There were skid marks visible in the area.
A vehicle reportedly was damaged while parked on West University Way. There were key marks and a dent with a blue scuff mark.
A boom reportedly was heard on East Capitol Avenue.
Someone reportedly broke into a residence on West Second Street in Cle Elum two months ago and stole marijuana. The reporting party has security camera screenshots of the thief.
Vehicle debris and a dead deer were reported on Mohar Road.
A gray 2017 Lexus reportedly was hit on the right bumper in a parking lot on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A 2007 Ford Eclipse reportedly was stolen from a location on Mountain River Trails two weeks ago.
The reporting party’s computer was hacked and confidential information stolen on Beaver Lane near Cle Elum.
A man in black pants and a black sweatshirt reportedly stole beer from a store on East Mountain View Avenue. The man was last seen running down Pine Street.
A 2017 Nissan Altima reportedly was rear-ended by a 2012 GMC Sierra on North Sprague Street and East University Way.
Half the mailboxes reportedly were left wide open at a location on East 18th Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle was reported on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
A shoplifter reportedly was in custody at a store on South Water Street.
The reporting party witnessed a woman walking a small dog looking in multiple mailboxes on Robbins Road. The woman was possibly associated with a man driving a green Jeep.
A two-vehicle non-injury collision was reported on East University Way and North Pine Street.
A woman driving a white SUV reportedly went off the side of the road and into a ditch on East Sanders Road and Look Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.