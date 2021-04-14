Kittcom received the following calls on April 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A generator reportedly was stolen from outside an office area on East First Street in Cle Elum. There’s video of a suspect jumping over a fence.
n A building on West University Way reportedly was tagged.
n An attempted theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
n Mail reportedly was stolen from boxes in Teanaway Acres.
n The reporting party said he left his debit card in a machine on South Water Street and he believes someone stole it.
n Mail reportedly was stolen on Swauk Creek Lane near Cle Elum.
n It appeared the someone reportedly tried to pry open a door with a crowbar on East Fifth Avenue.
n The reporting party could see a woman hitting a red pickup with a baseball bat on West Maci Court.
n A white Ford pickup with a service box and pipe rack was reported stolen on West University Way.
n A woman reported her cat locked itself in a bathroom on North Walnut Street.
n A cow was reported in the roadway on Manastash Road.
n Smoldering grass was reported on East First Avenue.
n A vehicle reportedly was on fire after being involved in a collision on Interstate 82, milepost 1.
n The reporting party said they lit the stump on fire four days ago and it just blew up and caught fire again on Pays Road near Cle Elum.
n A smoke investigation was reported near Fiorito Lakes.
n Yard debris reportedly was being burned in a backyard on Roslyn Place in Cle Elum.
n A ditch burn reportedly was out of control due to the wind on Manastash Road.
n Smoke could be smelled but not seen in a structure on West Clearview Drive.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for rape of a child and first-degree incest. No bail.
n A 41-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for felony warrant/possession of controlled substances, third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
n A 43-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree burglary, failure to appear/second-degree theft, failure to appear/first-degree trafficking of stolen property, and failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $10,000.
n A 47-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree taking of a vehicle and two counts of failure to appear/driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.