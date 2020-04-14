Kittcom received the following calls on April 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Lines from a telephone pole reportedly were down in the roadway on Madison Street in South Cle Elum.
n Approximately 20 cattle were reported in the roadway on Fairview Road and Thomas Road.
n A white dog with browns spots reportedly was at large on the Coal Mines Trail heading toward Roslyn.
n There was a report of hundreds of people walking around and driving on East Hyak Drive at Snoqualmie Pass even though the recreation areas are closed.
n Mail was reportedly being opened and some missing on East Sanders Road.
n There was a report of a possible sewage backup or toxic algae growth in the area of East Idaho Avenue and North Brentwood.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.
n A semi reportedly rubbed against a service truck on state Route 97.
n A man in his 50s with braided dark hair reportedly was dancing in the street, yelling and acting odd near a coffee drive-through on South Canyon Road.
n A person reported an ongoing problem with a neighbor plucking the reporting party’s roses out of the ground on South Chestnut Street.
n A man, possibly with a gun, reportedly was standing in the roadway on Canyon Road and Ringer Loop.
n A person driving a black and gray van reportedly blew through the stop sign at West University Way and North Water Street.
n A reporting party reportedly was in pursuit of a vehicle that did not pay for gas on East First Street in Cle Elum. Dispatch told the reporting party not to approach the person and the reporting party hung up.
n A person reportedly heard what sounded like rustling either in the garage or under the residence on West 13th Avenue.
n A sprinkler head was broken and spraying water at a door on North Ruby Street.
n A man in a long-sleeved gray sweatshirt and dark jeans reportedly was walking in the roadway on North Main Street.
n Three males reportedly were running up and down Cora Street, yelling, growling, chasing cats and knocking over garage cans.
n An outside fire was reportedly out of control on Wildwind Lane.
n A fence post reportedly was on fire on Look Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 37-year-old Paynesville, Minnesota man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.