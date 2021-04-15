Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A husky reportedly was chasing cows on No. 81 Road.

n A man reportedly was seen attempting to shoplift from two stores on South Water Street.

n A fence reportedly was kicked down on North Benton Street in Kittitas.

n The reporting party believed someone let the air out of his tires on North Dolarway Road.

n A Night Rider Swift 50 Specialized bike reportedly was stolen on Suncadia Trail. The bike had been locked up.

n A 2015 Kia Optima parking on East Mountain View Avenue reportedly was hit by a mini van, which then left the scene.

n A woman with blond hair, wearing a pink coat and black pants and man in a hat, sunglasses and a hoodie reportedly stole groceries on North Ruby Street.

n A man in a black jacket reportedly stole a firearm on East Mountain View Avenue.

n Several teenaged subjects reportedly were driving at a high rate of speed on East Seattle Avenue.

n A man reportedly was loading items from an abandoned house on South Opportunity Street and putting them into a red van.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A smoke investigation was reported on McManamy Road and state Route 10.

n Smoke was reported in a ditch on Parke Creek Road. There had been a controlled burn there earlier.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for theft of a motor vehicle and making/having burglar tools. Bail $10,000.

