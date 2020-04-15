Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on April 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A gas can and other items were reported missing from a garage on North Okanogan Street.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a fence being cut on South Railroad Avenue.

n A collision was reported on Middle Fork Teanaway Road.

n A husky was reported in the roadway on South Pearl Street.

n A work trailer reportedly was broken into on North Alder Street and East 18th Avenue.

n A tree limb reportedly broke off a tree on North Chestnut Street.

n A razor wire reportedly was put across the reporting party’s property off Kachess Dam Road.

n A newer blue Mustang reportedly was doing brodies in the middle of the intersection of East Second Avenue and North Anderson Street.

n A vehicle reportedly was ran off the road by a Chevy Avalanche on Forest Service Road 3330.

n The railroad crossing signal reportedly was stuck in the down position on Cabin Creek Road.

n A kidnapping was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n An assault was reported on North Pearl Street.

n A tree reportedly blew over onto a vehicle on East Juniper Avenue.

n Food items reportedly was stolen and then returned for a refund at a grocery store on North Ruby Street.

n Branches were reported in the roadway on West 10th Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on April 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A ditch burn was reported on Thrall Road. Reporting party was concerned due to windy conditions.

n An oven reportedly was on fire at a residence on North B Street.

n Subjects reportedly were standing around a fire in a 55-gallon barrel on West Fourth Street in Cle Elum.

n An outside fire was reported on Breckenridge Road in Ronald.

n An outside fire was reported on Hannah Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrests were reported in this time period.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.