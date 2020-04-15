Kittcom received the following calls on April 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A gas can and other items were reported missing from a garage on North Okanogan Street.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a fence being cut on South Railroad Avenue.
n A collision was reported on Middle Fork Teanaway Road.
n A husky was reported in the roadway on South Pearl Street.
n A work trailer reportedly was broken into on North Alder Street and East 18th Avenue.
n A tree limb reportedly broke off a tree on North Chestnut Street.
n A razor wire reportedly was put across the reporting party’s property off Kachess Dam Road.
n A newer blue Mustang reportedly was doing brodies in the middle of the intersection of East Second Avenue and North Anderson Street.
n A vehicle reportedly was ran off the road by a Chevy Avalanche on Forest Service Road 3330.
n The railroad crossing signal reportedly was stuck in the down position on Cabin Creek Road.
n A kidnapping was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n An assault was reported on North Pearl Street.
n A tree reportedly blew over onto a vehicle on East Juniper Avenue.
n Food items reportedly was stolen and then returned for a refund at a grocery store on North Ruby Street.
n Branches were reported in the roadway on West 10th Avenue.
n A ditch burn was reported on Thrall Road. Reporting party was concerned due to windy conditions.
n An oven reportedly was on fire at a residence on North B Street.
n Subjects reportedly were standing around a fire in a 55-gallon barrel on West Fourth Street in Cle Elum.
n An outside fire was reported on Breckenridge Road in Ronald.
n An outside fire was reported on Hannah Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported in this time period.