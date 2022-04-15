Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man in a black coat reportedly was standing in the middle of the roadway on West University Way.
A man reportedly was at a location of West First Street in Cle Elum attempting to steal. The man had stolen in the past.
A stop sign at East Ninth Avenue and East University Way reportedly was on the ground.
An assault was reported on Kittitas Highway.
The reporting party advised that her sister’s friend stole the reporting party’s oxy pills on Canyon Road.
The window of the reporting party’s vehicle reportedly was broken out by an unknown subject on East Railroad Avenue. Nothing was taken. It had occurred a few minutes ago. There was no visual of the suspect.
A small brown Chihuahua reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on East Tacoma Avenue and South Pearl Street.
A large white poodle reportedly was running in and out of traffic on North Second Street and West Idaho Avenue in Roslyn.
A white Suzuki SUV with a tire cover on the back that said, “Spread the Good Vibes” reportedly was driving under the speed limit, all over the road and going into oncoming traffic on No. 6 Road and McCullough Road.
The reporting party found a crashed snowmobile and a black glove at Cooper Lake. No one was around.
At the second switch back at the gravel road just below the canal, a semi tractor trailer was about ready to top over with four tires off the ground on Hayward Road near Cle Elum.
The reporting party advised that an unknown subject was on his property on Bull Elk Road near Cle Elum. It was unknown if they were in the basement or inside.
There was a report of a man inside the lobby of a building on East Third Avenue laying down. The reporting party believed the man should be asked to leave.
A battery reportedly was stolen from a Jeep Wrangler on South Pine Street.
A small dog reportedly was locked in a white mini-van on South Chestnut Street. It was unknown how long the dog had been there.
There was a report of a loud buzzing noise on South Pearl Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A smoke investigation was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.