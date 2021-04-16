Kittcom received the following calls on April 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A tree branch reportedly fell on a vehicle on North Sprague Street.
A subject reportedly was making threats on South Main Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party said goats had been on their property, on the back desk of the residence, since last night on Big Horn Way near Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was in the hallway and others in the room. Subjects were walking around with no clothes on, yelling at everyone and kicked in their room door on Suncadia Trail.
Multiple gunshots and explosions reportedly were heard on Nelson Siding Road.
Two large huskies reportedly were tied to the bumpers of a vehicle. No people were around, there was no food, water or shade on Carek Road in Cle Elum.
A pistol reportedly was found three miles up from the trailhead at Gallagher Head Lake.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A dog reportedly was in a vehicle, panting on North Walnut Street.
A theft was reported on North Thorp Highway.
A collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
A subject reportedly was on the roof of the Ellensburg Police Department on North Pearl Street.
A moving van reportedly struck a fire hydrant on East Utah Avenue in Roslyn.
The reporting party’s neighbor reportedly yelled at the reporting party, “I’m going to shoot you with a FAL 338,” on East Helena Avenue.
Graffiti was reported on a cement post on East 10th Avenue. A marker was used.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 35-year-old Fall City man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for indecent exposure. Bail $1,000.
A 38-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $1,000.