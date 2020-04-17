Kittcom received the following calls on April 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Hardware items reportedly were stolen from a shop on East Taneum Road.
A dog was reported at large on North Spokane Street. The owner was advised of the codes.
A person reportedly called Kittcom asking if it was OK to live in your vehicle on a public street.
A woman with a red backpack and red suitcase reportedly was walking down the middle of the roadway and challenging vehicles to go around her on West Sixth Avenue and North Main Street.
A malfunctioning railroad crossing was reported on South Cle Elum Way.
A hit and run was reported on North Nanum Street.
There was a report of subjects shooting coyotes from a county road on Carroll Road.
A tall boy beer was reported stolen from a store on West University Way.
Subjects reportedly were on the other side of a house waving a teddy bear at dogs at East Acacia Lane.
There was a report that a grocery store in Cle Elum advertised some items as less than what is charged in the store and that some items advertised were not in the store.
People reportedly were not complying with social distancing at a party on Countryside Avenue.
A person reported that outbuildings at a facility on Mountain River Trails were locked to the public due to COVID-19 but that a member at the location and several family members had taken a bathroom hostage.
A man, who appeared to had been drinking, reporting was dancing and smoking on Canyon road and Tjossem Road.
Two dogs reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on West Bender Road and North Ellington.
The front bumper of a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen on state Route 903.
There was a report of five males being observed on security footage at a laundromat on West Washington Avenue. Only one male, wearing a reflective vests, appeared to be doing laundry. Two males were sitting on a table by the break room an two other males were rifling through bags.
Sparks reporting went from a ditch that was being burned and into the trees on Robbins Road.
A brush fire in a field was reported on Bohannon Road.
A burn complaint was reported on Marie Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A bonfire was reported on Breckenridge Drive.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 54-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.