Police
Kittcom received the following calls on April 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A blue Audi S4 reportedly was broken into on West Ridgeview Lane. The rear passenger-side window was broken.
A subject reportedly came to a residence on Upper Peoh Point Road and asked for water. The reporting party spoke to the subject for five minutes. The subject said he’d been living at Alpental for the past week.
An unknown subject reportedly cut the clutch cable on a 2003 Honda CRV on North Poplar Street.
A transient man reportedly was attempting to light a fire in a trash can on East Fourth Avenue. The fire department was not needed.
A non-injury collision involving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat and a GMC van was reported on North Chestnut Street and East First Avenue.
Beer and other beverages were reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
A man, who had been drinking, was walking in the reporting party’s field on Teanaway Road. He jumped over a wheel line and fell.
A traffic light pole was reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.
The reporting party said a student practicing music, when he stops playing music he yells at himself aggressively in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
The reporting party requested to speak to law enforcement about mass shootings because she is watching the news on North Airport Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on April 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Possible flames were observed from an overturned truck on Interstate 82, milepost 1.
An unoccupied vehicle reportedly was fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 82, milepost 12.5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 33-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact order violation/domestic violence. No bail.
A 36-year-old Union Gap man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for theft of a motor vehicle. No bail.
A 39-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for failure to appear/reckless endangerment, parole violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, parole violation/third-degree driving with a suspended license, parole violation/operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and parole violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,300.
A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony harassment. No bail.